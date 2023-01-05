India and France hold 36th Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi

AMN/ WEB DESK

India and France today held the 36th Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi. The Indian delegation was led by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, while the French delegation was led by French President Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne. Briefing media in New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India and France held discussions on various issues including the current global security situation in the context of conflict of Ukraine, regional security in the context of Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, defence cooperation in the Indo Pacific and cyber security.

On Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tweets on Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an inalienable and integral part of India. He said Article 370 is entirely a matter of India as well as Indian Constitution and it is a sovereign matter.

Replying to a query on the death of three Russians in Odisha, Mr Bagchi said the deaths should not be linked together. He further said that India is a large county where a lot of foreigners visit. He said necessary investigation is being carried out in the deaths.