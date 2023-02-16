India and Fiji sign MoU on visa exemption

AMN / WEB DESK

India and Fiji have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official passports. Under this agreement, diplomatic and official passport holders will be able to enter, transit, and stay in each other territories without a visa for a period not exceeding 90 days. The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka and External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar.

In a joint press conference in Fiji, Dr. S Jaishankar today said, India and Fiji have close and long-standing ties and both countries reviewed the bilateral ties. He said, India and Fiji have inaugurated the solarization of the State House in Suva and this is the first of a series that India is supporting in the Pacific Islands. He said this reflects India’s commitment towards climate action. On the visa waiver agreement, Dr. Jaishankar said, it will be helpful in encouraging greater travel between both countries.

Speaking on this occasion, Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka extended the people of Fiji’s appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the incredible support in co-hosting the 12th World Hindi Conference in Fiji. He also appreciated India’s efforts in providing vaccines and humanitarian assistance. On the visa exemption agreement, Mr. Rabuka said, the people of Fiji will benefit with this agreement as a lot of Fiji travellers visit India for medical treatment and education purposes.