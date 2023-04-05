India and Bhutan to set up Integrated Check Post along border near Jaigaon

Staff Reporter

India and Bhutan are examining and considering setting up the first Integrated Check Post along the India-Bhutan border, which would be near Jaigaon. India and Bhutan will also expedite the proposed Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail link project through Government of India support in consultation with the Bhutanese side.

These and other issues were discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck who held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi Tuesday. During the meeting, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation to further boost their relationship.



Briefing media in New Delhi, External Affairs Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said, the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck briefed Mr. Modi about the reforms initiatives taken by Bhutan. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reiterated India’s full support for the socio-economic development of Bhutan. He said, both the countries reviewed their bilateral ties focusing on economic and development partnership, trade facilitation measures and cooperation in trade, connectivity, investment, energy and new sectors including space and startups.



Talking about the outcomes of the meeting, Mr. Kwatra said, India would step up its support for Bhutan’s upcoming 13th five-year plan. He said, India will also work to extend an additional standby credit facility and shape long-term sustainable arrangements for the export of agricultural commodities from Bhutan. He said, the country would also work to develop long-term bilateral arrangements for an assured supply of critical commodities like petroleum and coal.



Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, both countries are examining and considering setting up the first Integrated Check Post along the India-Bhutan border, which would be near Jaigaon. He said, India and Bhutan will also expedite the proposed Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail link project through Government of India support in consultation with the Bhutanese side. Mr Kwatra said, this will be historic because it will be the first-ever rail link between India and Bhutan.



Earlier in the morning, Mr. Wangchuck paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met the King of Bhutan. After the bilateral meeting, Mr. Wangchuck met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening.

The Bhutanese King is on a three-day visit to India. The King of Bhutan is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Dr. Tandi Dorji and several senior officials of the Bhutan government. In a tweet by Dr Jaishankar yesterday, he said, Mr. Wangchuck’s visit will further strengthen the close and unique India-Bhutan partnership.