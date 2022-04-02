FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2022 10:22:13      انڈین آواز

India and Australia sign Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was signed today. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Trade, Tourism and Investment Minister of Australia Dan Tehan signed this agreement. The agreement was signed in a virtual ceremony in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison. Speaking virtually on this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the agreement was finalised in a short span of time which showed that India and Australia share mutual trust.

Terming this agreement a watershed moment for the bilateral ties, he said, huge potential lies in the economic cooperation between both the nations and this agreement will provide a platform to utilise those economic opportunities. He said, this agreement would also strengthen the stability of Indo-pacific region and supply chain resilience. He said, this agreement will facilitate the movement of students, professionals and tourists between the two countries. He thanked the teams involved in finalising this agreement.

Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison said, pace and scale of India and Australia’s cooperation is remarkable. He said, signing of this agreement marks a new milestone in the bilateral ties in several areas. He said, biggest door is now opened for the economic partnership. He also appreciated the efforts of Trade Ministers and officials for finalising the agreement in a short span of time.

Terming this a remarkable day, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, there is a huge potential in the area of textiles, information technology and pharmaceutical among others. He said, this multi-faced agreement will take bilateral ties to greater heights. Commerce and Industry Ministry said, growing India-Australia economic and commercial relations contribute to the stability and strength of a rapidly diversifying and deepening relationship between the two countries. The agreement encompassing trade in goods and services is a balanced and equitable trade agreement, which will further strengthen the strategic relations between the two countries.

The Ministry said, it will significantly enhance the bilateral trade in goods and services, create new employment opportunities, raise living standards and ensure the welfare of the peoples of the two countries.

Later in a press conference, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement will be symbolic of the deep unity, cooperation and friendship between the two trusted partners, friends and allies.

He said, the signing of the agreement is a historic day for India and Australia relations and is particularly important for India because it is the first agreement with a large developed economy in the last decade. He said, it covers the entire gamut of trade & commercial relations, removing trade barriers and opening a plethora of opportunities in both goods and services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Indian overpower Wales 5-1 in Hockey women’s Junior World Cup opener

Harpal  Singh Bedi New Delhi, 02 April ; India overpowered Wales  5-1 to  commence  th ...

Top stars for Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi Calicut, 1 April : More than 500 athletes, including 158 women, will view for honour ...

“Our focus will be to stick to our plans against England” Hockey captain Amit Rohidas

Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar, 1 April :  Captain Amit Rohidas on Friday at have been made to  emphasised ...

خبرنامہ

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart