India allows Japan to pick up supplies from Mumbai for Ukraine

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Ministry said that India had received a request from Japan for permission to land in Mumbai to pick up humanitarian supplies from United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) depot for Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.

While briefing media in New Delhi on Thursday, External Affairs Ministry’s Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, approval has been conveyed for picking of such supplies from India using commercial aircraft. He said, India had also received a request for overflight clearance for Japanese SDF aircraft carrying humanitarian cargo for Ukraine and this was processed and approved as per the established norms.

Mr. Bagchi condemned US Representative Ilhan Omar’s visit to a part of the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that is currently illegally occupied by Pakistan. He said, if such a politician wishes to practice her narrow-minded politics at home, that may be her business, but violating India’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in its pursuit makes it ours.

