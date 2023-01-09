India all set to host FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup from January 13

AMN/ WEB DESK

India is all set to host the 15th edition of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup from the 13th of January. The tournament will be hosted by Odisha. The matches will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will see Belgium defend their crown while Australia are considered the favourites for the crown.

Hosts India who last won the trophy in 1975 are also among the favourites but skipper Harmanpreet Singh and his team will have to produce their best hockey to clinch the world trophy come the 29th of January in front of their fans. The 2023 Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup final will be played on the 29th of January. 16 teams will take part in the Hockey World Cup. These teams have been divided into four pools consisting of four teams each.

Teams will play each other once in the pool stage and group winners will straight qualify for the quarter-finals. The second and third placed sides from each pool will compete in cross-overs from where four more teams will reach the quarter-finals.

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, France, and South Africa.

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, and Japan.

Pool C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile.

Pool D: India, England, Spain, and Wales.