India Aims for Global Tea Leadership with ₹1,000-Crore Push: Piyush Goyal

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal Friday said that India, currently the world’s second-largest tea exporter, produces nearly 255 million tonnes of tea annually and is poised to strengthen its global footprint. Addressing the National Conference on Safe Tea Production in New Delhi, he highlighted the government’s ₹1,000-crore support package and initiatives like the Chai Sahyog app aimed at improving welfare and efficiency in the tea sector.

Mr. Goyal noted that the government is enhancing advanced testing facilities to make the tea industry a key pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047. He stressed the need to develop internationally competitive tea varieties and to promote sustainable, innovative farming practices, particularly to upskill small tea growers.

Emphasising value addition, the Minister urged the industry to diversify tea products for both domestic and global markets. He called upon scientists and researchers to tap into India’s diverse agro-climatic strengths to create high-value, innovative tea varieties that can unlock new export opportunities.