India advocates for Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention at UN Security Council

AMN / WEB DESK

India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has advocated the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) saying that it is important to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit. New Delhi said, India attaches high importance to BTWC as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction.

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative R Ravindra at the UNSC briefing said it is important to ensure full and effective implementation of the BTWC in letter and spirit. He said, we also believe that any matter relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention and through consultations and cooperation between the parties concerned.

BTWC is a disarmament treaty that effectively bans biological and toxin weapons.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine, India welcomed the latest round of diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine. Mr.Ravindra said, we believe that an immediate cessation of hostilities and diligent pursuance of a path of dialogue and diplomacy are the only ways forward.