इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2022 08:58:59      انڈین آواز

India advises its citizens in Ukraine to leave the country temporarily

AMN/ WEB DESK

India has advised all its nationals in Ukraine whose stay is not essential and all Indian students to leave the country temporarily in view of continued tensions in Ukraine. Indian Embassy in Kyiv has asked students to also get in touch with student contractors for updates on charter flights. Available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel for orderly and timely departure. Indian students have also been asked to follow Embassy Facebook, Twitter and website for any updates. 

