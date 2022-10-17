https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
इंडियन आवाज़     17 Oct 2022 11:59:50      انڈین آواز

India adopted holistic approach to strengthen national security: Rajnath Singh

Published On:

By A Correspondent

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that, Government has adopted a holistic approach to strengthen all aspects of national security.

Addressing convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar today, Raksha Mantri emphasised that national security encompasses security of land and sea borders, air space, cyber, data, space, information, energy, economy & environment and it is essential for a sovereign nation to safeguard these elements. He assured the people that the nation is well equipped to deal with all security challenges Rajnath Singh said it is high time to establish India as a developed nation during the Amrit kaal.

Rajnath Singh, however, maintained that it has become increasingly difficult to differentiate between external and internal security threats as hybrid warfare has almost eliminated this distinction. He added that the situation has become even more complicated as latest technological advancements have expanded the nature of threats to national security.

The minister said peaceful coexistence is in India’s culture. India has never annexed nor subjugated any territory. Mr. Singh said life values build the character of a person. He asked passing out students to go back to their roots and contribute to the development of society based on ethics and spirituality.

Later in the day, Rajnath Singh launched the Gujarati edition of Modi @20 book in Gandhinagar. Addressing the occasion, He said Mr. Modi has worked towards strengthening the cultural heritage of the country. He said after Narendra Modi came to power as the PM, India’s image has improved at global level. The Raksha Mantri commended the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making India the fifth largest economy of the world, asserting that India has the potential to become the largest economy by 2047. He appealed to the citizens to play their part in making India one of the most powerful nations in the times to come

Minister of state for information and broadcasting L Murugan, chief minister Bhupendra Patel were present on the occasion.

