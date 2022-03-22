India administers over 181.56 crore vaccine doses; Recovery rate stands at 98.74%

SUDHIR KUMAR

Over 181 crore 56 lakh vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Health Ministry said, over 30 lakh 58 thousand doses were administered yesterday. The recovery rate is currently at 98.74 percent.

Over two thousand people recovered in the last 24 hours. Total Recoveries have reached 4 crore 24 lakh 70 thousand 515. Over fifteen hundred new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. India’s Active caseload currently stands at 23 thousand 913. Active cases stand at 0.06 percent. The daily positivity rate is at 0.28 percent and Weekly positivity rate is at 0.39 percent. 33 deaths were reported in last 24 hours. Over 78 crore 36 lakh total tests have been conducted so far. Over 5 lakh 68 thousand tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.