India achieves highest ever goods export target of $400 bn within single year: Goyal

AMN

India has scripted history by achieving an ambitious target of 400 billion dollars of goods export within a single year. Addressing media in New Delhi today, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said this is a testimony to the sheer grit, determination, self-confidence and capabilities of young entrepreneurs, exporters and MSME sector.

He said it is for the first time in history that India has crossed 400 billion dollars in merchandise exports. He said it is an important milestone in the journey towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Minister said it was a collective effort and every silo was broken within the government and between government and stakeholders like exporters and logistics providers. He thanked the banks who made it possible to have adequate financing. He also thanked the Indian Missions all over the world who went all out to canvas for business for India.

Mr Goyal said no other Prime Minister had focussed on exports the way Narendra Modi had. He said Mr Modi took this as a personal commitment and inspired and motivated the industry and other stakeholders.