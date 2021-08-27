UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
India achieves another milestone in COVID Vaccination Drive, 62 crore people get vaccinated

AMN / WEB DESK

India has crossed yet another milestone in the COVID Vaccination Drive with the total vaccination crossing the 62 crore mark today. Union Health Ministry has termed it as yet another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that the country has administered historic 93 lakh COVID19 vaccines today.

Centre has provided over 59.86 crore vaccine doses to States and Union Territories so far. The Central government has provided the vaccines free of cost. More than 17 lakh 64 thousand vaccine doses are in the pipeline.

The Union Health Ministry said, over four crore five lakh unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs. The Ministry said, the government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The Health Ministry in a statement said that the country reported 44 thousand 658 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload is currently at three lakh 44 thousand and 899.

The Ministry said, a total of 32 thousand 988 patients also recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to more than three crore 18 lakh 21 thousand. The recovery rate currently stands at 97.60 per cent.

