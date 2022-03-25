India abstains on UNGA resolution on humanitarian consequences of Ukraine war

AMN / WEB DESK

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution tabled by war-torn Ukraine on the humanitarian consequences of the aggression by Russia. India abstained on the resolution that was adopted in the 193-member Assembly with 140 votes in favour, five against it and 38 abstentions.

The General Assembly resumed its 11th Emergency Special Session on Ukraine and voted on Thursday on the draft resolution ‘Humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine.

Issuing a statement soon after, India’s permanent representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said India abstained on the resolution because “what we require now is to focus on cessation of hostilities and urgent humanitarian assistance. The draft resolution did not fully reflect our expected focus on these challenges.”

A day ago, India and 12 other UN Security Council members had abstained on a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The UNSC resolution failed to pass as it did not get the required 9 yes votes. Only Russia and China voted in favour of the UNSC resolution.

In the statement, Tirumurti further said India continued to remain deeply concerned on the ongoing situation that has rapidly deteriorated since the beginning of hostilities.

He said India has already sent over 90 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including medicines and other essential relief material, to Ukraine and its neighbours as part of nine separate tranches of assistance. “We are in the process of sending further supplies in the coming days,” the statement added.

Earlier too, India has abstained on resolutions moved against Russia over the war in the United Nations – twice in the Security Council and once in the General Assembly.

The resolution also focussed on the siege of Ukrainian cities, particularly Mariupol, that has worsened the humanitarian crisis and hampered evacuation efforts.