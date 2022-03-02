FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2022 05:42:54      انڈین آواز

India abstains from voting as UNGA demands withdrawal of Russian forces form Ukraine

AMN / WEB DESK

Maintaining its neutral stance, India on Wednesday again abstained from voting against Russia on a UN General Assembly resolution. This is India’s third abstention in less than a week on Russia’s military offensive in Ukraine.

Despite India’s stand, the UN General Assembly adopted the resolution deploring Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 193-member General Assembly voted on Wednesday, demanding that Russia immediately stop using force against Ukraine. The resolution was supported by 141 members as five member states voted against the motion and 35 abstained.

The UNGA resolution also condemned Russia’s decision to increase the readiness of its nuclear forces and urged the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between the two countries.

The resolution also deplored the involvement of Belarus in this “unlawful use” of force against Ukraine, and calls upon it to abide by its international obligations.

The resolution urged the immediate peaceful resolution of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means.

