India a strong destination for FDI, says Jaishankar in Cyprus

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Friday asserted that there is greater appetite in world for investing in his country.

Addressing a business community event at Limassol in Cyprus, he said trade policies and reforms taken by the Narendra Modi government has contributed to India becoming a strong destination for foreign direct investment.

The Minister also spoke about expanding the India-Cyprus bilateral economic relationship. He highlighted seven areas which Cyprus and India should work forward in. These areas include finance, shipping, tourism and knowledge E\economy. The Minister added that this region will see more of India in the future.