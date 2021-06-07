Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
Covid-19 vaccine trial among children of 12 to 18 yrs of age group begins in Nagpur
SW Monsoon advances into NE, South, West states
Central team leaves for West Bengal to review damage caused by cyclone Yaas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jun 2021 03:23:19      انڈین آواز

India a strong contender for podium finish in Hockey in Tokyo: Olympian Tushar Khandker

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Olympian and former assistant coach Tushar Khandekar feels that Indian (men) hockey team has a realistic chance to have a podium finish at the Tokyo Games.

“Definitely I am excited to watch the Olympics. I feel the way the team (Indian Men’s Team) is doing right now; they are a strong contender to finish on the podium,” Tushar said in a conversation with Hockey Te Charcha, a podcast series initiated by Hockey India ahead of the Olympic Games.

Tushar who was assistant coach of the Men’s Team from 2014 to 2016 feels that the present side has raised the level in every aspect.

“I feel the current team has raised the level and they have developed a great sense of self belief that they can do well against top teams of the world.

After a slump in 2008-09, it has taken us 10-11 years to climb to this level we are at now,” said the former forward who made his International debut in 2003.

Giving reasons for his optimism, Tushar explained “We have learnt from each of the Olympic Games. While we didn’t qualify in 2008, we finished 12th in London and 8th in Rio.

“We learnt from the mistakes we made in 2012, and players part of the London Olympics like Sreejesh, Manpreet, Sunil, Danish Mujtaba, Raghunath (and others) who also got to play in Rio had told themselves the team won’t make the same mistakes they made in London.

“Likewise, I am sure players who were part of the Rio Olympics will caution the team of the errors they need to avoid making in Tokyo.” The former international also praised Hockey India’s efforts in professionalizing the system.

“To make a good team, we definitely need good planning, and I am very happy with the way Hockey India plans and executes systematically. Over the past 10-12 years they have brought in a lot of changes and have laid emphasizes on a very scientific approach to train players.

“They are not only looking at producing quality players, but they are also working on developing quality Coaches through the Hockey India Coaches Education Pathway.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India a strong contender for podium finish in Hockey in Tokyo: Olympian Tushar Khandker

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympian and former assistant coach Tushar Khandekar feels that Indian (men) ...

Players should focus on game: Haryana sports minister on Sushil’s arrest

AMN Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh has expressed deep regret over the high-profile murder case of inter ...

Former International Hockey Player Usman Khan passes away

Hockey India mourns the loss of Former International Hockey Player, Mr. Usman Khan ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ: کہیں پر نگاہیں کہیں پر نشانہ

عابد انور اترپردیش کے انتخاب کی تاریخ جوں جوں قریب آرہی ہے ...

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz