India: 5.5 lakh people recover from COVID-19; 3,01,609 active cases

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The total number of recovered people affected with coronavirus in India crossed the 5.5 lakh mark today. The Health ministry said that a total of 5, 53,471 people have recovered in the country so far and with this the recovery rate reached 63.01 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 18,850 people have recovered from Covid-19. There are 19 States and Union Territories which have a higher recovery rate than the national average of recovery rate.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said, a total of 28,701 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country within 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 8,78,254.

This is the highest number of fresh cases recorded in one day since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 3,01,609. In a single day, 500 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 23,174. With this the Covid fatality rate reached 2.63 per cent in the country.

30 States and Union Territories have the lowest fatality rate than the national average of fatality rate.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said, that a total of 2,19,103 tests of corona virus samples were conducted by the various laboratories in the country within 24 hours.

So far 1,18,6,256 tests have been conducted. Testing per million is 8,555 in the country.

ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories.

As of now, total 1,200 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for Covid-19 including 852 government laboratories and 348 private laboratories’ chains.