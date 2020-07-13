Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Income Tax Dept. facilitates new functionality for banks and post offices
Donald Trump finally wears mask in public as Covid cases rise globally
US Education Chief Presses for Reopening Schools
Iran: ‘Human Error’ Caused Ukraine Crash
Amitabh, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive for COVID
Govt advises cautious use of Remdesivir, Tocilizumab for Covid-19 treatment
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2020 12:50:46      انڈین آواز

India: 5.5 lakh people recover from COVID-19; 3,01,609 active cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The total number of recovered people affected with coronavirus in India crossed the 5.5 lakh mark today. The Health ministry said that a total of 5, 53,471 people have recovered in the country so far and with this the recovery rate reached 63.01 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 18,850 people have recovered from Covid-19. There are 19 States and Union Territories which have a higher recovery rate than the national average of recovery rate.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry today said, a total of 28,701 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country within 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 8,78,254.

This is the highest number of fresh cases recorded in one day since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in India.

Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 3,01,609. In a single day, 500 deaths have been reported taking the nationwide toll to 23,174. With this the Covid fatality rate reached 2.63 per cent in the country.

30 States and Union Territories have the lowest fatality rate than the national average of fatality rate.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR said, that a total of 2,19,103 tests of corona virus samples were conducted by the various laboratories in the country within 24 hours.

So far 1,18,6,256 tests have been conducted. Testing per million is 8,555 in the country.

ICMR is continuously scaling up its testing facilities for Covid-19 by giving approval to government and private laboratories.

As of now, total 1,200 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test for Covid-19 including 852 government laboratories and 348 private laboratories’ chains.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Former cricketer Chetan Chauhan tests positive for COVID-19

AMN Former India cricketer and Uttar Pradesh cabinet Minister Chetan Chauhan has tested positive for COVID- ...

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

IIT Kanpur develops UV sanitizing device ‘SHUDDH’ to make room COVID free

AMN / KANPUR Imagineering Laboratory department of IIT Kanpur has developed an Ultraviolet (UV) sanitizing ...

NHAI to collaborate with IITs, NITs, for improving highways

AMN / NEW DELHI National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has approached all IITs, NITs and reputed Engine ...

MARQUEE

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!