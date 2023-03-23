Income tax Dept launches mobile app AIS for Taxpayers

@IncomeTax

India Income Tax Department has launched a free of cost Mobile app namely AIS for taxpayers. It will facilitate the taxpayers to view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS).

In the app, they can view various information related to TDS, interest, share transactions, tax payments, Income Tax refunds and GST Data among others.

The taxpayers will also have the option and the facility to provide feedback on the information displayed in the app.