इंडियन आवाज़     12 Mar 2023 08:49:45      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Inclusive and Tolerant Society is Possible Only through Peaceful Coexistence: Lok Sabha Speaker

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Lok Sabha Speaker Addresses Delegates On “Promoting Peaceful Co-Existence and Inclusive Societies: Fight Against Intolerance “At 146th Assembly Of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Manama Bahrain

Image

By Andalib Akhter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today reiterated India’s belief that building inclusive and tolerant society is only possible through peaceful coexistence, mutual discussions and dialogue. He exhorted the world community to come together to build a better future for the humanity.

Sharing his thoughts on the subject – “Promoting peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies: Fight against intolerance” at the General Debate during 146th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Manama (Bahrain) , Mr Birla informed that the Parliament of India has always held extensive and meaningful debate and deliberations on contemporary global challenges such as climate change, gender equality, sustainable development and covid-19 pandemic. He emphasized that global institutions propagating peace, harmony and justice are crucial for peace, prosperity, sustainability and a just world order.

In this context, Mr Birla said that in global institutions like the UN Security Council, there is a broad consensus among many nations to bring about reforms to reflect the realities of a rapidly changing world order. Observing that this important matter requires serious discussions, Lok Sabha Speaker stressed that reform in the UN Security Council cannot be delayed any further. He said that it is crucial that the subject is included in future global agendas so that we could contribute more and more in addressing challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, poverty, gender equality and terrorism.

Highlighting  India’s readiness to fulfill its global obligations, Mr Birla invited attention to the fact that India has carried out the world’s largest vaccination programme against COVID-19 for its citizens and at the same time  helped other nations in their respective fights against the pandemic by providing medical equipment and vaccines under Vaccine Maitri. Similarly, Mr Birla was happy to note that India is leading the world in the articulation of Global Climate Action Plan to combat the issue of climate change.

Observing  that  India has always given the message of peace and harmony to the entire world, Mr Birla reiterated India’s belief that building inclusive and tolerant society is only possible through peaceful coexistence, mutual discussions and dialogue. He mentioned that our Parliaments have a decisive role to play in this regard. He exhorted the world community to come together to build a better future for the humanity.

Image

A day before, Members of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation participated in various Sessions organized in parallel on the first day of the Assembly. Smt. Poonamben Maadam, MP and a Member of the Bureau of Women Parliamentarians of the IPU, attended the meeting of the Bureau and the plenary session of the forum of Women Parliamentarians. Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Mr Bhartuhari Mahtab and Mr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Members of Parliament, attended the meeting of the Asia Pacific Group of the IPU. During the meeting, Smt. Sarangi, who is also a member of the Executive Committee of the IPU, briefed the Asia-Pacific Group members about the activities of the Executive Committee in the last six months. Later, the group decided its nomination about the about the forthcoming vacancies in various IPU bodies. Smt. Sumalatha Ambreesh, MP was endorsed by the Group for membership of the High Level Advisory group on Counter Terrorism and violent Extremism.

The Asian Parliamentary Assembly also held its Coordinating Meeting on the sidelines of the Assembly. Mr Vishnu Dayal Ram, and Dr. Sasmit Patra, Members of Parliament attended the above meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

چین کی ثالثی میں سعودی عرب اور ایران کے درمیان تعلقات بحال

/ ویب ڈیسک AMN سعودی عرب اور ایران نے جمعہ کو چین کی ثالثی میں ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور آسٹریلیا کے وزیراعظم نے نئی دلّی میں دوطرفہ بات چیت کی

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی اور آسٹریلیا کے وزیراعظم اینتھنی ایلبا ...

شی جن پنگ تیسری مدت کیلئے چین کے صدر منتخب

Xi Jinping elected China’s President for third term شی جن پنگ کو لگاتار تیسری م ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Anurag Singh Thakur raises questions over suspension of BBC star anchor Gary Lineker

File Pic Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has raised questions over the suspensio ...

Sipra Das gets Lifetime Achievement Award for Photography

Murugan confers 8th National Photography Awards Staff Reporter / New Delhi Thirteen photographers i ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

@Powered By: Logicsart