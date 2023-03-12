Inclusive and Tolerant Society is Possible Only through Peaceful Coexistence: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Addresses Delegates On “Promoting Peaceful Co-Existence and Inclusive Societies: Fight Against Intolerance “At 146th Assembly Of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Manama Bahrain

By Andalib Akhter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today reiterated India’s belief that building inclusive and tolerant society is only possible through peaceful coexistence, mutual discussions and dialogue. He exhorted the world community to come together to build a better future for the humanity.

Sharing his thoughts on the subject – “Promoting peaceful co-existence and inclusive societies: Fight against intolerance” at the General Debate during 146th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Manama (Bahrain) , Mr Birla informed that the Parliament of India has always held extensive and meaningful debate and deliberations on contemporary global challenges such as climate change, gender equality, sustainable development and covid-19 pandemic. He emphasized that global institutions propagating peace, harmony and justice are crucial for peace, prosperity, sustainability and a just world order.

In this context, Mr Birla said that in global institutions like the UN Security Council, there is a broad consensus among many nations to bring about reforms to reflect the realities of a rapidly changing world order. Observing that this important matter requires serious discussions, Lok Sabha Speaker stressed that reform in the UN Security Council cannot be delayed any further. He said that it is crucial that the subject is included in future global agendas so that we could contribute more and more in addressing challenges such as climate change, sustainable development, poverty, gender equality and terrorism.

Highlighting India’s readiness to fulfill its global obligations, Mr Birla invited attention to the fact that India has carried out the world’s largest vaccination programme against COVID-19 for its citizens and at the same time helped other nations in their respective fights against the pandemic by providing medical equipment and vaccines under Vaccine Maitri. Similarly, Mr Birla was happy to note that India is leading the world in the articulation of Global Climate Action Plan to combat the issue of climate change.

Observing that India has always given the message of peace and harmony to the entire world, Mr Birla mentioned that our Parliaments have a decisive role to play in this regard. He exhorted the world community to come together to build a better future for the humanity.

A day before, Members of the Indian Parliamentary Delegation participated in various Sessions organized in parallel on the first day of the Assembly. Smt. Poonamben Maadam, MP and a Member of the Bureau of Women Parliamentarians of the IPU, attended the meeting of the Bureau and the plenary session of the forum of Women Parliamentarians. Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Mr Bhartuhari Mahtab and Mr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, Members of Parliament, attended the meeting of the Asia Pacific Group of the IPU. During the meeting, Smt. Sarangi, who is also a member of the Executive Committee of the IPU, briefed the Asia-Pacific Group members about the activities of the Executive Committee in the last six months. Later, the group decided its nomination about the about the forthcoming vacancies in various IPU bodies. Smt. Sumalatha Ambreesh, MP was endorsed by the Group for membership of the High Level Advisory group on Counter Terrorism and violent Extremism.

The Asian Parliamentary Assembly also held its Coordinating Meeting on the sidelines of the Assembly. Mr Vishnu Dayal Ram, and Dr. Sasmit Patra, Members of Parliament attended the above meeting.