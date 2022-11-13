FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     13 Nov 2022 08:04:45      انڈین آواز

Incessant rain disrupts daily life in Tamil Nadu; CM takes stock of rain situation in State

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Incessant rain have disrupted normal life in many districts of Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M. K Stalin today visited rain-affected areas to take stock of the situation.

Following heavy rains last week, normal life was disrupted in Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam among other districts. Agricultural lands have been affected in these places.

The State Government had declared holidays for the educational institutions to provide shelters and also as a precautionary measure for students.

State Chief Minister M.K.Stalin visited rain-hit areas and inspected the rehabilitation work today. He said that the State was ready to tackle the situation.

Teams from the NDRF have been sent to various districts to act upon emergency conditions. Water levels are being monitored and surplus water has been released due to prediction of more rain this week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

England beat Pakistan; wins T20 World Cup final

AMN Ben Stokes and Sam Curran starred as England edged Pakistan by five wickets to win the Twenty20 Wor ...

Lovlina, Parveen, Saweety and Alfiya strike Gold at Asian Elite Boxing Championships

@Media_SAI Indian boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, Saweety and Alfiya Pathan claimed Gold meda ...

Ridhima cards flawless 6-under 66 to win 14th Leg of Hero WPGT 

Harpal Singh Bedi Panchkula, 11 November : Ridhima Dilawari, fired stunning bogey free final round of ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart