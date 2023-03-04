Inception meeting of C-20, working group of G-20 summit to be organized in Nagpur from 20th to 22nd March

AMN

The inception meeting of Civil20 (C-20), a working group of G-20 summit will be organized in Nagpur from the 20th to the 22nd of March. About 60 representatives of G-20 countries, which are members of C-20, and about 250 representatives of various civil society organizations in India and invited countries will participate in this conference.

Addressing a press conference, the Chairman of Indian Cultural Council Relation-ICCR and Patron of C-20 Secretariat Dr. Vinay Sahastrabuddhe said that through the ‘Nagpur Voice’ initiative, the Civil Society and NGOs of Nagpur and Vidarbha will get an opportunity to express their views on the global stage through C-20.

Dr. Sahastrabuddhe while elaborating on the details of the three-day C-20 meeting informed that, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, India’s Sherpa for G-20 Dr. Amitabh Kant, will be prominently present in the inaugural ceremony of C-20 meeting, which will be held under the chairmanship of social and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi.

The representatives attending the C-20 meeting will also visit the wildlife sanctuaries in Pench forests as well as Gandhiji and Acharya Vinoba Bhave’s resident places – Sevagram and Pawanar Ashrams in Wardha city of Vidarbha.