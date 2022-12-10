Inauguration of a host of development projects and foundation laying ceremonies await PM Modi’s visit to Goa and Nagpur tomorrow

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa and Nagpur tomorrow to dedicate several projects to the nation. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Mopa International Airport in Goa which has been developed at a cost of around Rs 2,870 crores. The foundation stone of this airport was laid by the Prime Minister in November 2016.

The airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has a solar power plant, green buildings, and LED lights on the runway, among other such facilities.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate three National Ayush Institutes. The three institutes have been developed at a total cost of about Rs 970 crores.

He will also address the valedictory function of the 9th World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo in Goa. The event is witnessing the active participation of more than 400 overseas delegates representing over 50 countries, international students and various other stakeholders of Ayurveda. The theme of this year’s edition of WAC is ‘Ayurveda for One Health’.

Prime Minister Modi will reach Nagpur Railway Station tomorrow at 10 AM where he will flag off Vande Bharat Express. The Prime Minister will dedicate ‘Nagpur Metro Phase I’ to the nation, developed at a cost of more than Rs 8650 crore. The PM will also lay the foundation stone of Nagpur Metro Phase- II, which will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 6700 crore.

Mr. Modi will inaugurate Phase – I of Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Shirdi and covering a distance of 520 Kms. The 701 Km expressway is one of India’s longest expressways and will pass through Maharashtra’s 10 districts. It is being built at a cost of about Rs 55,000 crore.

The PM will also dedicate AIIMS Nagpur to the nation to strengthen health infrastructure in the country. The foundation stone of the hospital was also laid by the Prime Minister in July 2017. AIIMS Nagpur has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1575 crore.

In a public function in Nagpur, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate it to the national rail projects worth more than 1500 crore rupees.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of One Health and inaugurate the Centre for Research, Management and Control of Haemoglobinopathies in Nagpur. The foundation stone of the Centre was laid by the PM in February 2019.

The Institute will focus on increasing preparedness and laboratory capabilities for the identification of novel and unknown zoonotic agents. It will help in the investigation of outbreaks of emerging zoonotic agents concerned with public health and develop better control strategies.

The PM will also lay the foundation stone of the project for pollution abatement of river Nag at Nagpur. The project will be operationalised at a cost of more than Rs 1925 crore.