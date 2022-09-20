In Saudi Arabia Piyush Goyal discusses trade, commerce and investments linkages

AMN / WEB DESK

Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal concluded his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia. Mr Goyal had visited the country to attend the Ministerial meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

The outcomes of the Ministerial meeting include streamlining efforts to realize the announcement made by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, during his visit to India in February 2019 about investments worth 100 billion dollars in India. It also includes endorsement of the 41 areas of cooperation identified by the technical teams under domains of Agriculture and Food Security, Energy, Technology and IT, and Industry and Infrastructure.

During his two-day visit, Mr Goyal met the Minister of Commerce of Saudi Arabia Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi and held wide-ranging discussions on the entire gamut of bilateral trade, commerce and investments linkages.

He also met the President of the Royal Commission of Jubail and Yanbu Khalid Al-Salem and CEO of Saudi EXIM Bank, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Industry, Saudi Arabia.

Mr Goyal also participated in a CEO Roundtable with prominent businessmen in Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, the discussion focused on encouraging increasing exports from India, facilitating inward investments into India, and innovative ways and means of deepening and broad basing bilateral economic linkages.

He interacted with Minister of Energy, Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud and discussed how energy security with climate change sensitivity can deliver economic growth and prosperity.

Mr Gpoyal also inaugurated “The India Week” in Riyadh as part of the ongoing efforts of the Embassy of India in Riyadh to celebrate Indian products, especially Food products like Millet and Textiles.