Ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu has been declared the winner of Nigeria’s disputed presidential election. Official results show the 70-year-old veteran politician got 37% of the vote. His main rival Atiku Abubakar polled 29%, and Labour’s Peter Obi 25%. The opposition parties had earlier dismissed the poll as a sham and demanded a rerun. Mr Tinubu urged them to accept the result but the Labour said it was taking legal action to annul his victory.