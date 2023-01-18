In Maldives EAM Jaishankar gets warm welcome

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today arrived in Maldives on his fourth visit to the island country after assuming office in 2019.

“Delighted to arrive in Maldives for my fourth visit as External Affairs Minister. Thank FM @abdulla_shahid for the warm welcome. The synergies of India’s Neighborhood First and Maldives’ India First policies strengthen further,” he tweeted. He was warmly welcomed by Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid.

“Welcome to the Maldives my dear friend @DrSJaishankar! And this time to the northernmost atolls, to bear witness the impact of developmental assistance extended through the ever-reliable #MaldivesIndiaPartnership,” Shahid tweeted.