In Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questions Adani’s rise, ‘his relation with PM Modi’

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in his address in the Lok Sabha, questioned Gautam Adani’s rise over the last eight years, and asked what relationaship Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shared with the businessman.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address,Gandhi went on to allege that rules were bent or changed to allow the group’s entry into different businesses. “After the BJP took over the government in 2014, the existing rule that only a company/person only with an experience in airports be given the responsibility of developing them was changed, and six airports were handed over to Adani,” Gandhi pointed out. He also alleged that India’s foreign policy was being tailored to benefit the billionaire.

The Congress leader also said that the Agniveer scheme was being imposed on Army. “Retired senior officers said that Agniveer Yojana came from RSS, Home Ministry and not from the Army. They said the Agniveer scheme being coerced on the Army,” he said.

After three day logjam on the Adani Group issue, the Lok Sabha today took up discussion on the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

Initiating the discussion, BJP MP C P Joshi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership saying India’s stature at world forum has strengthened.

He said, the government has taken a series of measures for the welfare of every section of the society. He said, in 2014 when Narendra Modi’s government came into power, there was widespread corruption in the country which has been checked by the present regime.

Rahul Gandhi’s charges drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him to not level “wild allegations” and furnish proof of his claims.

As Gandhi continued to speak on Adani, BJP MPs protested with Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking the former to not level “wild allegations” and furnish proof of his claims. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla subsequently asked Gandhi to focus on the President’s address and disapproved of the Congress leader displaying a picture of PM Modi with Adani in the business tycoon’s plane to highlight their alleged proximity.

During his speech, Gandhi also questioned how Adani’s net worth increased from USD 8 billion to USD 140 billion between 2014 and 2022. “Youth asked us that Adani is now in 8-10 sectors & that how his net worth reached USD 140 billion from USD 8 billion from 2014 to 2022,” he said.

The Congress MP claimed that Adani’s relationship with the PM began many years ago when Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. “…one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to PM and helped Mr. Modi to construct idea of a Resurgent Gujarat. Real magic began when PM Modi reached Delhi in 2014,” he said.

“How many times you travelled together (on a foreign trip) with Adaniji? How many times Adaniji joined you later on your foreign trip? How many times he reached you after you landed on a foreign country? How many times Adaniji bagged a contract in a foreign country after your visit there?” Rahul Gandhi asked Modi.

Gandhi also alleged that the Centre had tweaked rules in favor of Adani, saying that those with no prior experience in airports were earlier not involved in the development of airports. Gandhi said, “This rule was changed and Adani was given six airports. After that India’s most profitable airport ‘Mumbai Airpot’ was hijacked from GVK using agencies like CBI, ED and was given to Adani by government of India”.

Gandhi also noted that during his recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, people spoke about inflation, unemployment and other issues they were facing, but said, that the President’s address had no mention of ‘berozgaari’.

He said the government is working on a vision of Antyodaya, which means empowering the last person at the last mile. Mr. Joshi added that farmers, youth and the poor are looking up to Mr. Modi with high hopes. He alleged that previous government’s ignored them but this government has taken several steps for their welfare. The discussion is underway.

Earlier, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 1:30 pm amid Opposition uproar over certain references made by BJP member C P Joshi allegedly on the abolished practice of ‘sati’. During his speech, Joshi made references to Padmavati, the Queen of Mewar, and said that she immolated herself to protect her honour from invader Allaudin Khilji. Hearing this, many Opposition members claimed that Joshi glorified the practice of ‘sati’.