IN KENYA LOK SABHA SPEAKER URGES FOR COLLECTIVE EFFORTS TO ELIMINATE TERRORISM

“INDIA WILL MAKE EFFORTS TO INCLUDE CONCERNS OF GLOBAL SOUTH IN G20 FRAMEWORK”

Nairobi (Kenya)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to Kenya and Tanzania, met H.E Mr. Rigathi Gachagua, Deputy President of Kenya.

Speaking on this occasion, Birla said that India and Kenya have historically close relations and both the countries have fought against colonialism. India and Kenya share common perspective in fight against terrorism, mentioned Birla. He urged for collective efforts to eliminate terrorism for peace and development. Mentioning about India and Kenya cooperation at UN, Birla called for closer cooperation between the two countries in global fora. Referring to India’s G20 Presidency, Birla emphasized priorities of India’s G20 stint and assured that India will make efforts to include concerns of Global South in G20 framework.

Stressing on collective efforts to contain climate change, Birla said that India has already taken the initiative of International Solar Alliance and working with the objective harnessing energy from renewable sources. The dignitaries also discussed about expanding trade, economic and cultural relations between the two countries and for enhancing people to people contact.

Birla also called on his Kenyan counterpart, Hon’ble Moses Masika Wetangula E.G.H. Speaker, National Assembly of Kenya. On this occasion, Birla outlined the importance of Parliament as the focal point in the developing relations between the two nations. He also emphasized that the India-Kenya Parliamentary Friendship Group is an important forum for close interaction between legislators from both countries. He added that India encourages strong parliamentary relations between the two countries. Birla said that the top-level visits between the two countries have not only enhanced cooperation in traditional areas, but have also helped in exploring new opportunities to strengthen ties. Birla also extended hearty congratulations to His Excellency William Ruto on being elected as the President of the Republic of Kenya.

Mentioning about people of Indian origin living in Kenya, Birla said that the Indian people are contributing to the economic development of Kenya. He added that these Indians have an important role to play in maintaining mutually beneficial and peaceful relations between the two countries. Discussing the historic relations between the two maritime neighbours Birla recalled that Ibn batuta and other traders traded between India and East Africa. He also underlined that Sikh farmers from India are viewed very favourably by Kenyan farmers and traders. Birla also emphasized that Indian skilled workers are playing a major role in today’s globalised market and contributing to the economic growth of both countries. He added with pride that a large number of Students from Kenya study in India. Mentioning the important role played by India in the fight against COVID-19 Birla said that India led from the front and provided vaccines in large numbers to countries around the globe. He added that India also successfully carried out the world’s largest vaccination campaign against the pandemic and for this the world today salutes India for COVID management. Birla stressed on closer cooperation between India and Kenya in medical tourism.

Speaking about the importance of innovation, research and exchange of best practices, Shri Birla said that the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) is playing an important role in ensuring high level knowledge sharing and close interaction between the two parliaments. He added that both parliament play a pivotal role in taking forward the relations between the two nations.

Birla also invited Moses Masika Wetangula E.G.H. to visit India.

Earlier on the day, Dr. Alfred N. Mutua, EGH, Cabinet Secretary, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs called on Birla.

On arrival, the Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was accorded a warm welcome by officials from the Indian High Commission and the Kenyan Government.