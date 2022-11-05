In J&K, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar inaugurates 23rd Sqay Martial Art Championship

AMN

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad inaugurated the 23rd J&K level Sqay Martial Art Championship for Boys & Girls at Indoor Sports Complex Pologround in Srinagar yesterday, November 4, in an impressive function organized by District Youth Services & Sports Office Srinagar in association with Sqay Federation of India.

As many as 1650 players representing all 20 Districts of Jammu & Kashmir are participating in the Championship which commenced yesterday and shall conclude on November 07, 2022.

While declaring the Championship open, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the importance of sports activities and said Martial Art is a fundamental sports activity that involves unleashing human potential. He urged participants to take benefit from the sports facilities created in the District.

He said all possible measures are being taken to ensure the best sports platform at par with the Olympic level including Fencing, Shooting, etc. He also assured every possible support to the young sports players so that they can exhibit their talent at different national and international level competitions.

The Deputy Commissioner lauded the efforts of the organizers for such initiatives and hoped that the Youth Services & Sports Department will carry forward the legacy of channelizing the sports talent of youth across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.