इंडियन आवाज़     13 Jul 2022 10:03:59      انڈین آواز

In Bihar PM Modi asks people representatives to unite for national interest

Centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly

By ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted people representative to unite for national interest. Addressing closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly last evening, Mr Modi said legislators should adopt positive attitude towards issues related to common people.

Prime Minister said, the 21 st century is Indias century .But this is the century of duties for India. He said we have to reach golden goal of new India in the next 25 years. Our duties will take us to these goals. Therefore these 25 years are the years of walking the path of duty for the country he added.

