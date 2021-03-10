Improved connectivity between India & Bangladesh can increase national income, trade: World Bank

AMN/ WEB DESK

Improved transport connectivity between India and Bangladesh could increase India’s export by 172 percent while Bangladesh export to India could almost rise 3 times.

A World Bank report on the challenges and opportunities of transport integration in Eastern South Asia says that seamless transport connectivity between India and Bangladesh has the potential to increase national income of Bangladesh by 17 percent and 8 percent in India.

Pointing out the scale of bilateral trade, the report says that it accounts for 10 percent of Bangladesh trade while it is just about 1 percent for India. It calls for enhancing bilateral trade by removing tariff and non-tariff barriers.

World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Tembon says that geographically Bangladesh is placed as a strategic gateway to India, Nepal, Bhutan and other East Asian countries. Bangladesh can become an economic powerhouse by improving regional trade, transit and logistics networks. Commending the increase in bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh, Mercy Tembom points out that the trade is still USD 10 billion below its current potential.

World Bank Country Director for India Junaid Ahmad says in the report that the realisation of the developmental potential of the two countries requires investment in connectivity. Citing problems in transit of trucks through Bangladesh territory, the report points out that it adds substantially to time of transportation and cost. The report says that all districts in Bangladesh would benefit from integration while Indian states bordering Bangladesh will also gain substantially with seamless connectivity.

The report calls for strengthening of the Motor Vehicle Agreement (MVA) signed in 2015 as it is the cornerstone of the cross border integrated transport market in the subregion.