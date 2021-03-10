India objects to debate on its Agri reforms in British Parliament
Fuel price hike mars proceedings of Parliament for 2nd consecutive day
Uttarakhand: BJP legislative party to meet in Dehradun to elect new CM
Remarks Misreported, Never Asked Rapist to Marry Survivor: CJI Bobde Clarifies
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Mar 2021 06:28:48      انڈین آواز

Improved connectivity between India & Bangladesh can increase national income, trade: World Bank

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Improved transport connectivity between India and Bangladesh could increase India’s export by 172 percent while Bangladesh export to India could almost rise 3 times.

A World Bank report on the challenges and opportunities of transport integration in Eastern South Asia says that seamless transport connectivity between India and Bangladesh has the potential to increase national income of Bangladesh by 17 percent and 8 percent in India.

Pointing out the scale of bilateral trade, the report says that it accounts for 10 percent of Bangladesh trade while it is just about 1 percent for India. It calls for enhancing bilateral trade by removing tariff and non-tariff barriers.

World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan Mercy Tembon says that geographically Bangladesh is placed as a strategic gateway to India, Nepal, Bhutan and other East Asian countries. Bangladesh can become an economic powerhouse by improving regional trade, transit and logistics networks. Commending the increase in bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh, Mercy Tembom points out that the trade is still USD 10 billion below its current potential.

World Bank Country Director for India Junaid Ahmad says in the report that the realisation of the developmental potential of the two countries requires investment in connectivity. Citing problems in transit of trucks through Bangladesh territory, the report points out that it adds substantially to time of transportation and cost. The report says that all districts in Bangladesh would benefit from integration while Indian states bordering Bangladesh will also gain substantially with seamless connectivity.

The report calls for strengthening of the Motor Vehicle Agreement (MVA) signed in 2015 as it is the cornerstone of the cross border integrated transport market in the subregion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Table Tennis; : Sharath downs World No. 16 Franziska ,Sathiyan ,Manika out of WTT Star Contender

Harpal Singh Bedi Former Commonwealth Games champion Achanta Sharath Kamal chalked out a thrilling 12-10, 3 ...

Golf Women: Tvesa, Vani, Amandeep hoping for a reversal in fortunes at 5th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Local challangers Tvesa Malik , Vani Kapoor along with Amandeep Drall and Diksha Dagar ge ...

خبرنامہ

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz