Sharad Pawar objects the language used by Maha Governor, Writes to PM
Notification for 3rd Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections issued
Interview for jobs abolished in 23 States and 8 UTs so far
India, China agree to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels
“Victim Was at Least Entitled To Decent Cremation”: High Court On Hathras Case
IMF revises forecast for global growth to 4.4% in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Published On:

WEB DESK

The International Monetary Fund is forecasting a somewhat less severe recession than it predicted in June. In its latest report, the IMF revised its forecast for global growth to negative 4.4 percent this year. A less severe contraction than the negative 5.2 percent it had forecast in June, but still on track for the worst performance since the Great Depression.

Next year’s world downgrade is less than this year’s upgrade. In its latest World Economic Outlook report, the IMF has said, the global economy is still in deep recession and the risk of a worse outcome than in its new forecast is sizable. IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath in a foreword to the report, said, unprecedented fiscal, monetary, and regulatory responses to the crisis had kept economies from plunging deeper into recession.

However, she warned that the ascent out of this calamity is likely to be long, uneven, and highly uncertain. Employment remains well below pre-pandemic levels and the labour market has become more polarised with low-income workers, youth, and women being harder hit, the IMF chief economist added.

SPORTS

Football: Mohammedan Sporting rout ARA FC 4-1

AMN / Kolkata Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP) outplayed ARA FC 4-1 for their second successive win in the Hero I ...

Muddappa fastest; double for Bharatraj, Rafiq; National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship

HSB / Chennai Bengaluru’s reigning champion Hemant Muddappa (Mantra Racing) emerged the fastest rider in ...

خبرنامہ

مرکز ریاستوں کیلئے قرضہ حاصل کرنے میں سہولت فراہم کرے گا:وزیر خزانہ

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہاہے کہ مرکز اُن ریاستوں کے لئے ...

جرمنی نے یونان اور سائپرس کے ساتھ کشیدگی پر ترکی کو تنقید کا نشانہ بنایا

جرمنی کے وزیر خارجہ نے مشرقی بحیرہ روم میں، اُن یکطرفہاقداما ...

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے متاثرہ باسٹھ لاکھ سے زیادہ افراد صحتیاب ہوچکے ہیں

حکومت نے کہا ہے کہ ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس کے صحتیاب مریضوںکی تعدا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

