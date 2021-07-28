Remdesivir drug moved from Prohibited to Restricted Category of Exports: Govt
Parliament adjourned for the day due to ruckus over Pegasus snooping, farm laws and other issues
US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives New Delhi
Basavaraj Bommai to be sworn in as new CM of Karnataka today
PM Modi asks BJP MPs to become part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jul 2021 04:42:10      انڈین آواز

IMF cuts India growth forecast by 3% to 9.5% for 2021-22

Leave a comment
Published On: By

NEWS DESK

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sharply cut its 2021-22 economic growth forecast for India by 300 basis points to 9.5% as Asia’s third-largest economy’s recovery has been set back severely following the second COVID-19 wave during March–May.

In its April review, the multilateral agency had pegged India’s economic growth for FY22 at 12.5%.

“Growth prospects in India have been downgraded following the severe second COVID wave during March–May and expected slow recovery in confidence from that setback,” the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.

India was hit badly by the second wave of coronavirus that overwhelmed the healthcare system and led to acute shortage of essential medicines, beds and oxygen supplies. The delta variant that led to a massive crisis in India has now spread to various parts of the world as well triggering fresh worries.

The fund maintained its 6% global growth outlook supported by improved outlook for the United States, Morocco, Latin America and Caribbean.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

2nd T20 International between hosts Sri Lanka & India postponed

The second T20 International Cricket between hosts Sri Lanka and India, due to be played today, has been postp ...

Tokyo 2020: India registers victories in Hockey, Badminton, Boxing

India had a good day today with victories coming in Hockey, Badminton and Boxing. In Hockey, Men in Blue defe ...

Upset by shooters poor showing NRAI chief says ” The period of ransom is over”

Harpal Singh Bedi Visibly rattled by the dismal showing of the much-hyped shooters NRAI chief startled eve ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz