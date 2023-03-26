इंडियन आवाज़     26 Mar 2023 10:41:54      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

IMF Chief Georgieva warns of increased financial stability risks following recent turmoil in banking sector

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

International Monetary Fund Chief Kristalina Georgieva warned on Sunday that risks to financial stability had increased and stressed the need for vigilance following the recent turmoil in the banking sector. Speaking at China Development Forum in Beijing, the IMF managing director said, she expected 2023 to be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3.0 percent due to the conflict in Ukraine, monetary tightening and scarring from the pandemic.

She said uncertainties are exceptionally high, with the outlook for the global economy likely to remain weak over the medium term. Ms Georgieva said, at a time of higher debt levels, the rapid transition from a prolonged period of low-interest rates to much higher rates, necessary to fight inflation, inevitably generates stresses and vulnerabilities, as evidenced by recent developments in the banking sector in some advanced economies.

Her comments came after the financial sector was shaken by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the enforced takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by rival UBS, leading to fears of contagion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

پاکستان: ہائیکوٹ کا توشہ خانہ ریکارڈ پبلک کرنے کا حکم

لاہور ہائی کورٹ نے پاکستان حکومت کو 1990 سے 2001 تک توشہ خانہ کا ر ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

@Powered By: Logicsart