AMN

The IMD has predicted heavy rain for the next two days in Kerala. Red alerts have been issued in four southern districts, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall. Red alerts are in place in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, while orange alerts are in place for Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

The department has issued yellow alerts in the remaining seven districts of the state, besides the UT of Lakshadweep.