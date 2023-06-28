IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Gujarat today

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat region today. Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall is also likely over East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala.

IMD also said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into most parts of north Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Gujarat and some more parts of Rajasthan today. It has been said that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Rajasthan and remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab during next two days. It said, the active monsoon conditions likely to continue over Northwest, Central and West India during next five days.

A Weather Watch Group meeting was held at State Emergency Operation Center- SEOC Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey. The relief commissioner reviewed the monsoon situation in the state. In this meeting, Irrigation Department officials informed that out of 206 reservoirs in the state, 06 reservoirs are on high alert, three are on alert, and one is on warning. NDRF and SDRF According to the official, a deployment plan has been prepared to meet the monsoon rain situation and all the teams have been kept on alert mode. In this meeting, Officials from Agriculture, Health, Forest, Coast Guard, ISRO, Energy, Fisheries, Roads and Buildings, GSRTC, Air Force,BSF, Food and Civil Supplies were also present.