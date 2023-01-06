FreeCurrencyRates.com

IMD predicts dense to very dense fog conditions in northwest India

PRO, Northern Railway, RK Rana said that 26 trains are running late due to inclement weather.

AMN

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue over northwest India during the next four to five days.

According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog will be observed in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Due to fog, over two dozen trains are running late in the Northern Railway region.

IMD said that Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is likely to witness in many pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. The Department said that minimum temperatures would be in the range of 1 to 5°C in many parts of the plains of northwest India and in isolated pockets over adjoining areas of north Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi, the Aya Nagar weather observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 1.8 degrees celsius this morning. The Safdarjung area recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degrees celsius which was three degrees below the normal.

