IMD issues orange alert of heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Telangana

Several parts of Telengana received heavy rain last evening, April 25. As a result, traffic was thrown out of gear at many busy junctions. While the rain came as a welcome relief for many, it was a bolt from the blue for those stuck outdoors.

In Less than three hours, several parts of the city received a considerable amount of rainfall. The IMD has issued an orange alert for today and Thursday too, stating lightning, hailstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall are very likely to occur in isolated parts of Telangana.