IMD issues Orange alert for rain in various districts of Kerala

11 districts declare holiday for all educational institutions

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange alert in the districts of Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasargod today, July 6, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. Most parts of the state received heavy rainfall yesterday, flooding several places while causing widespread damages to property and agricultural crops.

The authorities in 11 districts have declared a holiday today for all educational institutions in view of heavy rains. The Malappuram district administration has declared a holiday in Ponnani Taluk, where coastal areas were ravaged by the sea, causing widespread damage. Examinations scheduled for today in these districts have not been postponed. However, the Kottayam-based Mahatma Gandhi University has postponed all examinations to be held today. Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts were badly hit by the recent rains. 1154 persons have been shifted to 64 camps across the state due to heavy rains.

14 houses were completely destroyed, while 398 were partially damaged. The authorities have asked people living in coastal areas, hilly regions and along the banks of swollen rivers to remain vigilant. People have been asked not to visit hydel tourism spots and to avoid night travel to the hilly regions of the state. The Kerala State Electricity Board said yesterday’s sudden whirlwind in parts of Thrissur district caused widespread damage to its power distribution network. Efforts are on to restore powersupply on a war footing.

Health Minister Veena George said with the monsoon intensifying, the Health Department has opened a state level control room in Thiruvananthapuram to coordinate various health related issues. The Agriculture Department has set up district level control rooms to assess the extent of damages to agricultural crops. The Met Department said squally weather with windspeed gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts today.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.