IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain till Saturday in coastal region of Maharashtra and Mumbai

AMN

Indian Meteorological Department has forecast intense rainfall activity till Saturday in Mumbai as well as entire coastal region of Maharashtra. The IMD forecast stated that the new wet spell will be driven by a combination of an offshore trough and strong westerly winds along the west coast that will bring in moisture-laden winds over to the region.

It added that these meteorological factors will lead to widespread rains and thunderstorms, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated locations across the Konkan belt. This includes the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg – for the next five days.

Accordingly, the IMD has issued an orange alert over the entire coastal subdivision for this five-day period. This advisory, which is the second-highest level of weather warning, urges the residents to be prepared for rough weather conditions. For Mumbai in particular, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas until Saturday, putting them at risk of waterlogging.

