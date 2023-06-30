IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for six districts of Maharashtra. The affected areas will include the Thane and Palghar districts adjacent to Mumbai as well as Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nasik and Pune. Meanwhile a yellow alert has also been issued for seven districts including Mumbai.

Mumbai received 16.5 mm of rain since Thursday afternoon. Amid heavy rain, two people killed in a tree fall incident in Byculla. The traffic movement was affected in several areas of Mumbai due to waterlogging.

The heavy showers have recharged the lake water levels. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Mumbai’s water stock level in all seven lakes rose to 8.94 percent. The BMC has said that it will impose 10 percent water cut from 1st July due to delayed monsoon in the city.