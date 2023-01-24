IMD forecasts light to moderate snowfall in Himachal Pradesh in next 5 days

AMN

India Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate snowfall in Himachal Pradesh during the next five days.

Light to moderate snowfall is expected over mid and high hills in the state, with a possibility of heavy rain and snow in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur over plains and low hills during the next 3 days. We spoke to Surender Paul, Director of the Met Department in Shimla.