IMD forecasts fresh spell of rainfall, thunderstorm from today in Northwest India

AMN

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity from today evening in Northwest India including over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. It said, isolated heavy rainfall is expected tomorrow over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

For Central India, the Department has predicted dry weather over the region during next two days and thereafter, a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm or hailstorm activity to commence over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh from 24th to 26th March.

In South India, a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity is likely to start over Telangana, Kerala, Mahe and interior Karnataka from tomorrow.

It said, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lighting and gusty winds will continue in Northeast India for two days.

In eastern parts of the country, a fresh spell of rainfall and thunderstorm activity is expected from the 26th of this month.