IMD forecast rain in Western and Central India over next few days

AMN / WEB DESK

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thundershowers and hailstorms over the large parts of western and central India in the next few days in the run-up to Holi.

The weather office has forecast thundershowers and hailstorms till Wednesday due to two successive extra-tropical weather systems over the region. The festival of colours will be celebrated across the country on the 7th-8th of March.

According to the Met department, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat are expected to witness light to moderate thunderstorms till the 8th of March.

The IMD said that there will be “no significant change” in maximum temperatures over Peninsular India during the next five days, except Coastal Karnataka, where maximum temperatures is likely to fall about 2 degrees celsius from today.

It also said, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Maharashtra during the next two days and fall by about 2-3°C thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country during the next five days, it added.