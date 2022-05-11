FreeCurrencyRates.com

Illegal immigration declines extensively in Assam: Amit Shah

AMN / GUWAHATI

Union Home minister Amit Shah said that Assam has witnessed the journey of progress and development during the past 6 years.

He said people of Assam fully supported the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the development of the state.

Mr. Shah made this remark in Guwahati on Tuesday in an event to celebrate the first anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

He said previously Assam was known for militancy, violence and other such activities but after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, the state achieved all round progress.

Mr. Shah said that in the past 6 years, there has been extensive decline in illegal immigration to Assam. He said that it would be completely wiped out soon after the completion of remaining works.

Mr. Shah further said that Mr. Modi has given special attention to the development of North East region and he visited the region 50 times. He said that after 30 years, AFSPA was removed from 60 percent areas in Assam and over 9 thousand militants laid down their arms in last 6 years. Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli among also attended the event.

