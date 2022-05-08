AIKS Strongly Condemns Murder of two Tribals in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh

AIKS Demands Immediate Action against Bajrang Dal and Shri Ram Sena activists involved in this heinous crime

NEW DELHI

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) strongly condemns the dastardly attack on tribal families and the brutal killing of two tribals Dhansai Inwati and Sampatlal Vatti belonging to Simaria and Sagar villages of Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh. The two young family bread earners were lynched by goons related to the Bajrang Dal and Shri Ram Sena, by putting false allegations of cow slaughter. It is shocking that these so-called gau rakshaks attacked the villagers openly. This incident clearly indicates that the cow vigilantes have the protection of the administration under the BJP government of MP.

Since the BJP government came to power the series of attacks on minorities, dalits and adivasis in the name of cow slaughter have sharply increased. These cow vigilantes have no fear of any law and order. There is clear evidence that extreme Hindutva groups are directly involved in these criminal activities. Instead of any brake on these incidents, they have intensified, which creates doubts about the nefarious intention of the BJP government.

Initially minorities were the target of these goons, then attacks on dalits and tribals also started. This clearly shows that this group belongs to the upper caste Hindutva ideology and they have the patronage of the BJP governments. These attacks on marginalised sections are a grave threat to secularism, social justice and the unity of the country.

AIKS demands the immediate arrest of, and action against the Bajrang Dal and Shri Ram Sena culprits in this incident of lynching, and substantial compensation to the families of the two tribals who have been murdered. It calls upon all AIKS units in the country to protest against these killings.

PRESS RELEASE