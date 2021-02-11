Netherlands hit by ‘first major snowstorm in decade’
Relief & rescue work underway in full swing in flood-hit areas of Uttarakhand
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
Uttarakhand Glacial Burst: Leaders around world offer condolences to families of victims
US sanctions will not be lifted for talks: US Prez Biden
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2021 03:20:45      انڈین آواز

IJU condemns raids on newsclick

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Hyderabad / Chandigarh

The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has condemned the Central Government controlled Enforcement Directorate raids on the digital news platform news click and described them as continuation of the Government’s ongoing efforts to silence the media critical of its policies.

In a statement issued on Wednesday K. Sreenivas Reddy and Balwinder Singh Jammu President and Secretary General of IJU respectively said that five journalists have been arrested in the country in the first month of 2021 creating a record of sorts. They also recalled the recent sedition charges against senior journalists who were covering developments on the Republic Day.

The news portal news click has been closely covering the ongoing farmers agitation against the farm laws. The raid by ED on a small news portal and the immediate allegation of Rs.30 crore money laundering betray the designs of the Government the IJU leaders commented.

Raids by obliging central agencies and FIRs by puppet police in various states against journalists are a clear and brazen effort to silence the critical media by creating fear psychosis, the IJU leaders said. They demanded the Government to desist from this kind of tactics and help foster a media friendly environment crucial to the sustenance of democracy. (Press Release)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf Women: Seher leads by 3 as amateur Avani, Amandeep chase her in Hero WPGT

AMN / Mumbai Seher Atwal overcame a double bogey on the back nine to maintain her dominance at the third le ...

Hockey: Strong defence is key to success in big tournaments, feels Surender Kumar

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace defender Surender Kumar feels that a strong defence is a key to success f ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

IJU condemns raids on newsclick

Hyderabad / Chandigarh The Indian Journalists Union (IJU) has condemned the Central Government controlled ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!