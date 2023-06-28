इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jun 2023 02:37:44      انڈین آواز
IIT Bombay ranked 1st in India and 149th in world in QS World University Rankings

IIT Bombay has been ranked 1st in India and 149th in world in QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) World University Rankings. It has moved significantly up from 172nd rank last year to 149th rank this year. For the first time ever, IITB has been ranked within top 150 and top 10% in QS rankings.

IITB has a score of 81.9 in employer reputation, 73.1 in citation per faculty, 55.5 in academic reputation, 47.4 in employment outcome, 54.9 in sustainability. Among the various 9 parameters employer reputation indicated the strongest one for IIT Bombay with a rank of 69 globally. Director of IIT Bombay Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri said, excellence in teaching is the key driving point for IIT Bombay. He said, efforts lie in providing an ambience and infrastructure that is conducive to achieving excellence by students and faculties. 

