Iftar kit distribution among blue collar workers organised by Consulate General of India in Sharjah

Published On: By

WEB DESK

The Consulate General of India in Dubai distributed Iftar kits among blue-collar workers in Sharjah on Thursday evening. The kit distribution was done in partnership with Indian Business & Professional Council Dubai and Al Ansari Exchange.

The event was organised as part of the outreach initiatives of the Indian mission at Dubai during the month of Ramadan.

The event, which took place at the premises of Extra co fiber Glass & Prefab Houses, was attended by Consul(Consular) Shri Bijendar Singh, who conveyed warm Ramadan wishes to the workers on behalf of CGI Dubai.

General Manager EXTRACO Fiber Glass, Shri Vinesh Mohan welcomed the guests and set the tone for the event.

The event met with huge success and received positive feedback from the staff members who received the kits. More than 1300 food kits and the same amount of fruit baskets were distributed.

The Consulate General of India in Dubai has been actively involved in various charitable initiatives to help those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

The distribution of iftar kits is one such initiative that aims to provide food to those who are fasting during Ramadan.

Through partnerships with various organisations, the Consulate General aims to reach as many people as possible and provide food to those who need it most.

The initiative has received positive feedback from the workers, and the Consulate General hopes to continue organizing such events in the future.

