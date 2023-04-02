इंडियन आवाज़     02 Apr 2023 05:50:39      انڈین آواز
Iftar evening hosted for Media Fraternity of Dubai by Consulate General of India

WEB DESK

The Consulate General of India in collaboration with the Indian Business Promotion Council hosted an Iftar evening at Taj Business Bay, Dubai, in the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan. The event was attended by prominent figures from the media in Dubai.

The event was graced by the presence of guests of honor, including members of the governing board of IBPC, such as Shri Paras Shahdadpuri and Shri Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman IBPC Dubai Shri Suresh Kumar, Consul (Commercial) Shri Kalimuthu, and Prasar Bharati Special Correspondent Shri Vinod Kumar. They conveyed their wishes for the auspicious occasion of Ramadan.

The evening was a delightful celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, marked by the breaking of the fast with traditional Iftar delicacies. The guests enjoyed a sumptuous spread of dishes, including dates, fruits, juices, and a variety of other traditional Ramadan delicacies. The gathering provided an excellent opportunity for the attendees to network and exchange ideas.

The guests engaged in a fruitful discussion about the significance of the holy month of Ramadan and its message of peace, harmony, and compassion. The event was a remarkable success and received widespread appreciation from the guests.

The Consulate General of India and the Indian Business Promotion Council were commended for their efforts in organizing such a fantastic event that brought together people from different walks of life to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan.

